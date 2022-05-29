For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
