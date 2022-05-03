 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News