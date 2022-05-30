Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 12:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
