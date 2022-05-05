This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
