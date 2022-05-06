 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

