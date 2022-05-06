For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
