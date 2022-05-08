For the drive home in Elko: Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the El…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Elko's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should rea…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area.…