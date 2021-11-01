Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.