For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
