This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
