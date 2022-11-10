 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

