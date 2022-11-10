For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. You may wa…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
For the drive home in Elko: Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hig…
This evening in Elko: Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool, 40 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Sc…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Elko …
This evening in Elko: Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures wi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Ch…