This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fore…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…