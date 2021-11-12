For the drive home in Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fore…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…