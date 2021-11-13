This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
