Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …