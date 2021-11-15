 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News