Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

