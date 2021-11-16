This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
For the drive home in Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It…