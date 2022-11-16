This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's …
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Saturday, with temperatures in the 30…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitt…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 deg…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23. A 13-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 8. Expect a drastic drop i…