Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

