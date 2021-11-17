For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
