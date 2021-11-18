 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News