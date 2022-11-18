 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

