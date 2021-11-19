Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.