This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 8. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 deg…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12. 7 degrees is today's …
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to re…