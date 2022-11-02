For the drive home in Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
