Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.