This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees toda…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The forecast…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees.…
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it wil…