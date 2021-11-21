Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.