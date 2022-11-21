Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 8. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12. 7 degrees is today's …
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to re…