Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

