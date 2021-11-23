 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

