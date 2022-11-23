 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

