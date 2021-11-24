This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
