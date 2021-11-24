 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

