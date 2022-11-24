Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.