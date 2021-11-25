 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

