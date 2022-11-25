Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
