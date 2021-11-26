Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
