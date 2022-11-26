 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News