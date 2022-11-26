This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13. 7 degrees is today's …
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above fre…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 5 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko p…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s.…