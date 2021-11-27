 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News