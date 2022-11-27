 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News