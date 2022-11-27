Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
