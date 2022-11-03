 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

