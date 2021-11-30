 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

