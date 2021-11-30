Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko a…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast call…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.