Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

