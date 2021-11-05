This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Sc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Satu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Elko: Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area wi…