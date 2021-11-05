Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.