Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.