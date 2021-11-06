For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Sc…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Elko: Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecas…