Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.