Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
