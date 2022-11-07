This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
