 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News