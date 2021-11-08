Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.