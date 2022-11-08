This evening in Elko: Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
