Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.