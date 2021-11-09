Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fore…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Elko: Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …