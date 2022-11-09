Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.