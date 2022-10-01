Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.