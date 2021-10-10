 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

