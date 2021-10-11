This evening in Elko: Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
