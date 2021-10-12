 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News