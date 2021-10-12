Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
